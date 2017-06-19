PM, President, COAS, Naval Chief, leaders felicitate team for CT 2017 win

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated the national cricket team over this historic victory after a long time.

In their separate messages, they commended the high morale and best play of all players displaying unity and sportsman spirit.

Prime Minister has stated that the national eleven brought smiles to the nation during Ramazan. The entire team put up fantastic performance, he said mentioning that India was beaten by a heavy margin.

He hoped that the cricket team would continue the winning incidence in the future in all the cricket formats. “Pakistan cricket team. Well Played, Well done,” he said in a brief message. “The nation is proud of their cricket team,” he said.

Army Chief General Qammar Javed Bajwa congratulated the team and announced Umrah for the entire cricket team. “Nothing beats ‘Team Work’, Pakistan is a team against every threat,” the COAS was quoted saying by the Inter Services Public Relations.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat congratulated the team and the nation on historic victory. Air and Naval Chiefs also congratulated the team and the nation.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also congratulated Pakistan cricket team and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on historic win against India. He lauded the outstanding performance of young player Fakhar Zaman who is an ex-sailor of Pakistan Navy and was part of the Pakistan Navy cricket team for seven years.

In addition to the premier and the president, co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA), Khurshid Shah, PTI chief Imran Khan, Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, state minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, defence minister Khawaja Asif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor among others felicitated the team.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest congratulations to Pakistani cricket team on winning ICC Championship Trophy Final by defeating Indian squad in a spectacular match.

In a felicitation message, the PPP Chairman said that it has been proved yet again that whenever a task is taken into hands with national spirit and hard-work by Pakistanis, tremendous victory always embraces them in the end.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari eulogized entire national cricket team, including Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman for displaying splendid game at the Oval.

Brief scores: Pakistan 338-4, 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 114, Azhar Ali 59, Mohammad Hafeez 57 no) – India 158 all out, 30.3 overs (H Pandya 76; Mohammad Amir 3-16, Hasan Ali 3-19). Result: Pakistan won by 180 runs.

Originally Published By NNI