PM pays rich tributes to Shahbaz Sharif

Salim Ahmed

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has paid rich tributes to the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif over speedy development of Lahore and other districts of the province. He said that he wants to extol Shahbaz Sharif as he has taken keen interest in the development process and worked really hard.

While addressing the gathering of senior workers of PML-N in the walled city today, the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Shahbaz Sharif has got completed development projects with commitment and passion and supervised the development schemes as a personal duty. That is why, beautiful scenes and best examples of development works are scattered all round in the Punjab. He said that he was Chief Minister Punjab in 1995 and did tremendous work for the development and prosperity of the province then; adding that now Shahbaz Sharif is promoting this mission.

There is no doubt that the credit of unique development of the province goes to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister said that exemplary work has been done to complete the development projects in record period of time under the supervision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Earlier, the projects which remained incomplete even after the passage of five years are now being completed in a record period of two years. He added that he would tremendously commend Shahbaz Sharif as the projects are being completed in less period of time and amount and in a transparent manner.

Prime Minister said that Shahbaz Sharif is a person of indisputable probity and told that he continuously gives him a word of caution that every work should be performed after careful deliberation; but despite that, he hurries up. However, he performs every task with good faith and commitment.

The Prime Minister further said that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project will harbinger a revolution. This is the best service of Shahbaz Sharif for the indigent strata. As metro bus has benefitted the low-income families, similarly, the Orange Line Metro Train project will also do well to the lower stratum. He said that after the success of metro bus project in Lahore, metro bus service is successfully performing its operations in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Multan as well and told that metro bus service will also be extended to other districts of the province.

On the demands of the workers, the Prime Minister announced to construct overhead bridge or underpass at Ik Moriaand Do Moria Pull and said that Shahbaz Sharif will execute this project. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that any signal of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is like an order for him and it is his effort to perform tomorrow’s work, today.