PM Package to exporters result in soaring exports trend

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that a soaring trend in exports had been observed since the announcement of Prime Minister Package to the exporters. He further said that all the problems faced by the textile industry would be addressed in consultation with industry

While chairing meeting of the Federal Textile Board (FTB) here Minister assured that measures would be taken in consultation with industry. Industry also desired to enter into Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkey, US, Canada and Indonesia, to tap potential markets over there.

The Federal Minister informed the house that FTA with Turkey was at developed stage, whereas with Iran and Indonesia is under consideration. It was agreed to prepare proposals for market and brand focused exports.

Representatives of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security, Ministry of Industries and Production, Finance Division and APTMA, APTPMA, TMA, PHMA, PRGMEA, PTEA, APBUMA and other associations attended the meeting.

The representatives of textile associations appreciated efforts of Federal Minister for Commerce to solve various issues of textile industry at various forums. The Federal Minister for Commerce acknowledged that an increasing trend in exports is observed after the announcement of Prime Minister Package and hoped for further increase in coming days. During the meeting Federal Budget 2017-18 and allocations made there under for various schemes of textile sector were discussed.

The industry showed reservations for less allocation for duty drawback under Prime Minister’s Package of Incentives for Exporters. The senior officer of Finance Division assured that funds will be released for duty drawback from allocations under federal budgets as well as supplementary grant, based upon the claims submitted in State Bank of Pakistan.

The industry also requested to resolve the disparity issue of energy cost between north and south, and demanded to separate industrial feeders. The industry also requested to resolve the issue of pending refund claims. During the meeting misuse of DTRE scheme, smuggling and issue of worn clothing were raised.