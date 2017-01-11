PM orders metro bus link from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday directed immediate construction of Islamabad Metro Bus link from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport, costing Rs 18 billion.

The bus service will be inaugurated by the prime minister on August 14, 2017 along with the inauguration of New Islamabad Airport.

Chairing a meeting attended by Secretary Communications Division and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar here at PM House, the prime minister expressed confidence that the new route of metro bus would ease the traffic load towards the New Islamabad Airport and save time of the commuters.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure state-of-the-art service be provided in the metro bus link, with no compromise on quality of work and service.

He said road network was essential for the overall socio- economic development of the country and also in creating huge economic potential for trade and commerce. The prime minister was informed that 14 bus stops would be made along the route.