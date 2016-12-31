PM Office admonishes Mayor, his team over slow pace of uplift projects

Federal Capital being kept in dark, left to mercy of encroachers

Zubair Qureshi

In what comes out to be a vote of no-confidence by no one else but the Prime Minister himself, the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday conveyed to the Mayor of Islamabad who is also acting Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) that his performance is below average and sadly he is not delivering what he was expected to do. A couple of days earlier too PM Office had expressed its displeasure to Mayor and his team through CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

This time, however the message is loud and clear, that there is no room for lethargy and the Mayor and his team needed to move swiftly to purge the city of encroachments, illegal constructions ensure supply of pure water and repair and reconstruct the roads, pathways and green lanes. According to sources, the Prime Minister Office has asked the Mayor that being the head of the CDA as well, it is his first and foremost duty to take decisive steps against the encroachments that galore in various markets and sectors of the federal capital.

PM Office has conveyed its displeasure not only on encroachments but also on the absence of street lights in various sectors of the city. In the light of PM Office objections, four officers were suspended. They include Member Engineering Shahid Sohail, DG Engineering & Maintenance Sohail Anjum, Director Engineering & Maintenance Asif Jah and Deputy Director Street Lights Irfan Khokhar.

Since he took over as the Mayor of Islamabad, the city’s administrative and civic status has deteriorated and the residents have not experienced any pleasant change after the first elected set-up took over the affairs of the city. Water filtration plants are running dry and there has never been any addition in their number in urban or rural areas. Moreover, pathways and pavements in various markets of the federal capital have been encroached and the encroachers claim to have links with the high-powered officials in the Mayor’s office. One can also see the signs of visual pollution i.e. big signboards on various chowks of the city.

Pakistan Observer too, on a number of occasions drew the Mayor office’s attention to the unplanned and unchecked spread of showrooms in various sectors. Markaz G-8 is the worst example of the car showroom owner’s lust to occupy footpaths and even roads. The car dealers have occupied almost all the open spaces in the area. However, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) never cared to make any attempts to remove the encroachments. At a time when, the CDA directorate of enforcement has been devolved to the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC), and the Mayor is all powerful yet it gives no hope to the residents who for over a decade have been waiting to see the Markaz free of encroachments.

Islamabad, which is claimed to be the only ‘well-planned’ city of the country, where the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is responsible to ensure the observance of rules and regulations, but the chaos created in some commercial areas of the federal capital including G-8 Markaz and Karachi Company by the car showrooms owners presents the true picture.

No doubt huge spaces were left in the commercial areas for parking lots while planning and constructing of the city but the parking spaces have now been turned into car showrooms by the owners, while the CDA is playing the role of silent spectator for reasons best known to the civic authority officials. The situation is not only creating troubles for the shoppers who visit the markets on their vehicles but also putting a question mark on the performance and writ of the CDA. When an official of the Metropolitan Corporation was asked to comment on the PM Office’s displeasure, said the Mayor is determined to address all the civic and administrative problems being faced by the residents and very soon “you will see all these issues addressed.”