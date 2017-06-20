PM Nawaz performs Umrah with family  

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is on a private visit to Saudi Arabia along with his family members, has performed Umrah.

Upon his arrival at Masjed-e-Nabvi, he was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency and Special Force for Security of the Holy Mosque.

The Prime Minister performed Umrah besides paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina Munawara. The PM, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, is accompanied by his family members

Deputy Governor of Makkah region Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz welcomed PM Nawaz at King Abdulaziz Airport on his arrival.

Originally Published By NNI