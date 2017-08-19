PM, NA condemn

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the van attack in Barcelona, and extended his condolences to the families of those killed.

In a statement on Friday, Abbasi said such terrorist attacks cannot scare the brave Spanish people. He said “so long as the terrorists underestimate the spirit of the societies they seek to undermine, they will lose”.

The premier articulated that Spain and its people possess a history of multiculturalism and defence of freedom. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

In a statement in Lahore, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said terrorism is an international issue and it must be dealt with coordinated efforts.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly observed one minute silence to express solidarity with the people of Spain in wake of the terrorist attack in Barcelona.—INP