PM must accept JIT report

Lahore

President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has said that in prevailing circumstances the country cannot afford any constitutional crisis. He said that it is need of the hour that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif instead of weakening constitutional institutions for personal ego should accept their verdicts, JIT Report is under consideration of the Supreme Court whose verdict on it will be acceptable to the people.

Talking to PML-Q leaders who called on him at his residence here on Tuesday, Ch Shujat Hussain said politicians with serious thinking in the country should play positive role at this time and make ongoing campaign for elimination of corruption from the country successful.

He said PML do not consider JIT recommendations controversial in any manner, verdict has to be done by the Supreme Court and we should wait for the verdict.

The PML-Q President said our party has decided to establish contacts with like-minded political parties and politicians because presently no party alone can pull the country out of difficult circumstances.

It is inevitable that forces having national thinking should unite at one platform.—INP