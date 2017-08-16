PM monitoring CPEC projects

Sophia Siddique

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he is personally looking after the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that the CPEC is a way of regional prosperity and development.

“CPEC projects are our government’s highest priority and I am personally supervising the progress of these hallmark projects be it infrastructure, energy, railway or other sectors”, said the Prime Minister.

Shahid Khaqan also appreciated the role of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC in building a national consensus over its projects.

He has given these remarks while talking to Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed who held meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office here Tuesday and presented report of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stated that CPEC is a game changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region. CPEC projects are testament to the ever strengthening China – Pakistan relations and will also go a long way in securing a bright future for Pakistan.