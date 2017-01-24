PM may be summoned: SC

Panamagate case

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A five member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while continuing hearing of Panamagate case said it might summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if the need arose to record his statement.

He made these remarks in response to a plea made by Jamaat-e-Islami counsel Advocate Taufiq Asif.

The JI counsel prayed the top court to summon the prime minister and record his statement regarding the ownership of luxury apartments in an upscale London neighbourhood.

Justice Khosa told the JI counsel that the court would first hear the stance of the counsels of PM Nawaz’s children and if there was anything required, then the prime minister might also be summoned. The judge, however, clarified that such a move would only be taken after hearing the arguments of the counsels.

Meanwhile, Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the apex court had declared in the Khewra Mines case that it could record evidence under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Concluding his arguments, the JI counsel said Nawaz Sharif had appeared in the top court several times in various matters, therefore, the court should summon him in this matter as well. .

Prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday once again denied allegations she was the beneficiary owner of London properties.

In her reply submitted in SC, the premier’s daughter rejected the correspondence between Financial Investigation Agency of the British Virgin Islands and Mossack Fonseca.

During the proceedings the judges expressed their displeasure when the JI counsel made an incorrect reference to Syed Zafar Ali Shah case. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said, “You have neither read the file, nor read the verdict.”

“You have caused as much damage to your client as you possibly could,” Justice Azmat Saeed told JI’s counsel. Justice Ijazul Ahsan told the lawyer that he had “made a mockery of the case.” Assistant JI Counsel told the court that all evidence has been completed and now tough responsibility lay on their shoulders.

To this the court remarked that what he was calling evidence was only ‘material’ presented in the case. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has submitted a reply in Supreme Court (SC) and refuted the allegation of being beneficial owner of London flats.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz said that she had already denied the documents over which the claimants are accusing her. She said her lawyer would satisfy the bench with comprehensive arguments on his turn. She also said that Hussain Nawaz is sole owner of the flats and the family members have no conflict over it.

She told the court that her brother has two wives with nationalities of different states. PM’s daughter stated that Hussain Nawaz wanted to distribute the money among the children according to Shariah.

She said that she accepted contact authority of Minerva Company on the will of her brother but never met any of its staff members. Settlement between Hussain Nawaz and Al-Sani family was done in January 2006 after which directors of Minerva Company were appointed to make trust deed, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said she lived with her husband and children in Jeddah during exile period. Moreover, she also denied the emails and documents of BVI and Mosaic Facensa. Maryam Nawaz said “I was married in 1992 to a serving Captain who later joined the Civil Service. My husband has been paying taxes since 1986. My husband and father were targeted in an act of revenge and my husband was terminated from service illegally.”

The Supreme Court rejected the reply submitted by Maryam Nawaz in the Panama Case. “How can you submit documents without a signature?” Justice Asif Khosa asked.