PM makes history

NAME of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would surely go down in the annals of history as an elected leader who subjected himself and his family to the process of accountability and did not seek any exemption despite relevant provisions. His appearance before Supreme Court nominated Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record statement and answer to questions raised by investigators has advanced the cause of rule of law and sent positive message to the outside world about system of governance and dispensation of justice in Pakistan.

Proceedings of the JIT are held in-camera and, therefore, no one knows for sure what transpired during appearance of the Prime Minister on Thursday but the move highlighted the point that Prime Minister has nothing to hide. Earlier, his two sons were repeatedly called and questioned by the JIT and now notices have also been issued to Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and son-in-law of the Prime Minister besides in-depth probing of income tax returns and declaration of assets of the family members from the day one. Frankly speaking, an impression has been created that only Nawaz Sharif is ‘corrupt’ and others with known backgrounds are cleanest men. The Prime Minister deserves credit and appreciation for standing tall in most trying circumstances as he faces unprecedented pressure from inside and has to defend the country in the wake of treacherous regional developments like Gulf crisis, unending tension with Afghanistan, threats from eastern border and even unfriendly gestures from Tehran. Mian Nawaz Sharif has proved that he is a man of strong nerves, as any weak leader would have collapsed under the pressure of such extreme developments. We believe that leg-pulling of elected leadership should come to an end and they should be allowed to implement their agenda and programmes as per their electoral commitments. Differences do erupt all over the world but they are not allowed to destabilise governments and thereby creating hurdles in the way of development of country and welfare of masses.

