PM leaves for Umra today

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia today on a private tour on Sunday to perform Umra. According to sources, the premier will stay in Saudi Arabia till June 25 and then leave for London for medical checkup. He is expected to return home on June 30. The visit comes few days after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud in Jeddah to discuss Riyadh-Qatar rift. Analysts say Pakistan has been walking a diplomatic tightrope, given its close ties to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar itself – all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).—INP