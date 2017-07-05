PM leaves for Tajikistan today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves for Tajikistan on a two visit today (Wednesday) for talks with Tajik leadership on strengthening cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy and connectivity.The visit is taking place at the invitation of President of Tajikistan, Mr. Emomali Rahmon,

Leaders of the two countries would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, with particular attention to Pakistan’s policy of a peaceful neighborhood.

A Joint Declaration entitled “Road towards strategic partnership for regional solidarity” will be signed during the visit. The Prime Minister would be accompanied by a high level delegation and there would also be a meeting of Joint Business Council (JBC) to consider steps to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties.

Tajikistan is also hosting a Quadrilateral Summit of CASA-1000 member states of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The project aims at developing energy corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.