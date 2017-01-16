PM leaves for Davos today

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to be leaving (today) Monday to participate in annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

WEF Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab has extended the invitation to Prime Minister to attend the four-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.

An invitation has also been extended to former Chief of Army Staff General (Retired) Raheel Sharif to speak on the subject of terrorism.

The (WEF) session entitled “terrorism in the digital age” will feature debate on the “fragmented struggles” against Al Qaeda, the militant Islamic State group and Boko Haram; responsible leadership in international security; and resilience to the global network. It will discuss ways to deal with terrorist organisations that are increasingly using sophisticated digital networks.

Apart from addressing the Davos forum, the Prime Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders on the sidelines of the meeting. Among others, he will meet the new Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres and Swiss President Ms. Doris Leuthard,.

The Prime Minister will address a large group of about 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”. In addition, he will have round table meeting in which the Prime Minister will address a select group of business leaders to express his views regarding the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.

The theme for the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leader-ship”.

Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the event would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for investment, and trade

The Davos meeting will also take up issues like “A new security framework for Asia”, “Global security risk”, “Investing in peace”, “Future of warfare”, and “Harnessing regional cooperation in South Asia”.

Other participants from Pakistan will be Minister of State for National Health Services

Saira Afzal Tarrar, Mosharraf Zaidi and Arif Naqvi. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the meeting and deliver a speech, offering Chinese remedies for the world’s economic ailments.