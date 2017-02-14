PM lauds Pakistan Navy’s remarkable job

AMAN-17 multinational exercise

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

Feeling happy at the hosting of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who saw the concluding session Tuesday, hailed it as reflective of confidence of world navies in Pakistan’s ability to be a reliable defenders of the Indian Ocean and its sea-lanes for ensuring smooth trading of oil and other commodities

A press release of the PN said that a spectacular sea maneuvers and Fleet Review in the North Arabian Sea, amid a joint resolve of 37 countries to be – “Together for Peace”, was the highlight of the concluding day. Nawaz Sharif being the chief guest was received on arrival by Navy chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on board PNS NASR he

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Secretary Defence, Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Sri Lankan Naval Chief, National Security Advisor to PM, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Diplomats and other high ranking civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the overall conduct and operational perspective of the exercise and was given a detailed account of the sea based activities.

The premier witnessed different operational serials of the exercise conducted at sea by participating naval ships, aircraft, helicopters and PAF fighter jets. These serials comprised replenishment of men and material from one ship to another, Rockets Depth Charge (RDC) firing and surface to surface firing on pre-determined targets. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also presented an impressive fly past by various aircraft and helicopters of PN, PAF and participating countries including Japanese P3C Orion aircraft. In the end, all participating ships of different countries skim past PNS NASR in a column formation and presented salute to the dignitary. All the coalition ships also formed up for traditional “AMAN Formation” to signify unity and harmony amongst the participating nations against seaward crimes and maritime terrorism.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Prime Minister lauded the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy for the successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-17, which is a manifestation of Pakistan’s policy of constructive engagement with the comity of nations for peace and stability in the maritime commons. He further added that presence of such large number of foreign navies is reflective of confidence of world navies on Pakistan. He also stated that with this state of operational readiness, Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and committed to ensure seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.

37 countries participated in this Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 which was conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from 11-12 Feb and the sea phase from 13–14 Feb 17. The harbour phase comprised International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, call ons, International Band Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration. Whereas, the sea phase included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during harbour phase.