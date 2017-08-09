PM lauds military’s gains in first meeting with COAS

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minis-ter Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday met the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for the first time after being elected to office. According to a press re-lease from the prime min-ister’s office, Gen Bajwa paid a visit to the newly elected premier at the PM House and discussed “professional matters per-taining to the Pakistan Army”.

Applauding the Pakistan Army’s achievements in Operation Raddul Fassad and Operation Khyber IV, Abbasi said that “the en-tire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by se-curity personnel in rid-ding the motherland from the menace of terrorism”.