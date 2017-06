Observer Report

Jeddah

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at King Abdul Aziz airport, Jeddah on a private visit on Sunday to perform Umrah. The premier travelled on a commercial flight PK 741. He was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah region, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz. The PM will perform Umrah during the last days of Ramazan and also offer prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi.

