PM: Iraq will never be a place for hostility with Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has stressed that his country will never be a place for animosity toward Iran after an Iraqi vice president made hostile statements against the Islamic Republic.

Abadi said late Saturday that he would not allow Iraq to be turned into a battlefield between Iran and the US or the Iraqi soil to be used as a place for animosity against the Islamic Republic.

“If we are given the rule of the entire world and promised free reconstruction, we will not engage in hostility towards Iran,” he added. Earlier this week, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi accused Iran of interfering in his country’s decision-making, saying, “We hope that the Iraqis would choose themselves without any involvement by any foreign power,” in reference to a parliamentary election next year.

Speaking during a visit to Egypt, he also accused Qatar of having promoted a plan to split Iraq. “In Iraq, Qatar adopted a project similar to that of Iran; to split Iraq into a Sunni region in exchange for a Shia region,” he claimed.—Agencies