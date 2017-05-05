PM invites Japanese investors to benefit from Pak potential

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday invited the Japanese investors to get benefit from Pakistan’s investment opportunities.

“Pakistan offers great investment opportunities in various sectors that can be utilized by Japanese investors,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi.

The Prime Minister emphasized on further enhancing trade, investment and development relationship with Japan.

He said Pakistan was keen to carry forward the shared vision for promoting peace, prosperity and development. The Prime Minister recalled a cordial exchange with Prime Minister Abe in New York in September 2016 and reaffirmed the common commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said Japan was an important development partner of Pakistan, adding that a number of important development projects in Pakistan were completed with Japan’s assistance and support.

Nobuo Kishi thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation and expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.—APP