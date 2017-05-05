PM inspects Hazara Motorway construction work

Our Correspondent

Hassan Abdal

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday visited the under-construction site of Burhan-Havelian Section of Hazara Motorway and inspected the quality of work.

The Hazara Motorway, also named as E-35, originates from Burhan on M-1 Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and ends at Havelian. The 59-kilometre-long motorway will include six lanes and will be completed by this August.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar briefed the prime minister on the project.

THe apprised that E-35 Motorway had been divided into three sub-sections – Section-1, from Burhan Jarikas (20.4 km), Section-2, Jarikas to Sarai Saleh (19.2 km) and Section-3, from Sarai Saleh to Havelian (19.4 km).

The E-35 Motorway is an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and would benefit the local population.

The project will cost Rs 34 billion and is being carried out with the assistance of Asian Development Bank.