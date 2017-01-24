PM inaugurates Rs29b Metro Bus Project in Multan

Says this is Naya Pakistan; Praises hard work of Shahbaz Sharif

Our Correspondent

Multan

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Metro bus service project in Multan completed at a cost of nearly Rs29 billion

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the government will continue to execute development projects for the welfare of masses despite the sit ins and lockdown by the opposition in the last three and a half years. .

Nawaz Sharif said the politics of Pakistan stands changed today and only those parties filled with the spirit of serving the nation will survive in the political arena.

The Prime Minister regretted that some elements want to create obstacles in the way of progress and development.

He said that power outages have been reduced significantly and about ten thousand megawatt of additional power will be added to the system this year. He said power outages will be eliminated next year and people would have cheap electricity.

He said some parties raised slogans of carving out Naya Pakistan but modern transport facilities are not available in the province governed by them. He said if any one wants to see new Pakistan, he should come to Multan and assured that it will be made a beautiful city.

The Prime Minister said six lane motorway project will be available between Peshawar and Karachi as work is going on speedily on different sections. He said the Hyderabad-Karachi six lane motorway will be completed by the end of this year. He said a chain of roads is being built in Balochistan and express ways and motorways between Kashgir and Gwadar will change the shape of Balochistan. Gwadar Port will be important project that will bring the people of the province at par with other provinces.

Nawaz Sharif said the Multan Metro bus project has been completed in the minimum time possible and work would start soon on the second phase of the project. He lauded Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for ensuring completion of the project in one and a half years.

He said contrary to the suggestions of many, the government decided to set the Multan Metro bus fare at Rs20, because the same is charged in Lahore and Islamabad.

The premier re-iterated that the project will greatly benefit the underprivileged of Multan

According the metro- bus opening ceremony Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the inauguration of Multan Metro Bus Project is a milestone in the progress and development of South Punjab

He said that only those nations in the world make progress who had latest transportation facilities, best quality roads and bridges. He said that the country will make progress the people will be able to reach their workplaces in time. He recalled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif faced harsh criticisms when he launched the Lahore Islamabad Motorway Project in the 90s but now these critics travel on the same motorway . He said a network of development projects has been set up in Pakistan under the leader ship of PM Nawaz Sharif and the current period is the golden era in the history of Pakistan.

He said the first phase of the Multan Metro Bus Project has been completed while the second phase will be started shortly and every possible effort will be made to complete it in the current year.

Criticizing the previous rulers for their corruption, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that 60 million dollars of these rulers are stacked in the Swiss banks and these dollars are requesting the people of Pakistan to bring them back to the country. He said that the apex courts have decided decision the NLC and Nandipur cases but those who embezzled billion of rupees are not being questioned.

He said those who got loans worth billions of rupees written off are demanding accountability. He said Prime Minister is my elder brother and we have a relationship of respect and because we have learnt from forefathers to respect elders.

He said by God if corruption of single penny is proved against Nawaz Sharif when he was doing business and during his periods as Chief Minister twice and Prime Minister thrice, I will be responsible for it. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif work on 3600 MW powers projects in Punjab is continuing and these projects are transparent.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said we will make progress in Pakistan as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said those who plundered the resources of the country mercilessly should be brought to justice.

