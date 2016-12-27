PM inaugurates 340MW Chashma-III Nuclear Power Plant today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate Power Production from Chashma Nuclear Project – III today. The 340 Mega Watt Nuclear Power Plant is a joint collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). This is the third project after successful operation of Chashma-I and Chashma-II projects.

Chashma – IV Nuclear Power Project to be completed in 2017 and Karachi Nuclear Power Projects K-2 and K-3 will add 8,800 MW electricity to the National Grid by 2030 as Mid-Term target for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

All Nuclear Power Projects, including Chashma-III have been approved by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for Nuclear Safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreements thereby maintaining highest safety standards. Chashma-III Power Plant is yet another milestone in the Pak-China joint collaborations. The project will provide clean and affordable energy to the people of Pakistan in line with the present Government vision to control energy crisis.

The project contributes to the overall economic development of the country through energy supply to industrial and commercial sectors.