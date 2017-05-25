PM to inaugurate Sahiwal coal power plant today

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate 660 Mega Watt first Unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Project today.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with a Chinese delegation, led by Mr. Wang Wenzong, Vice President of of Huaneng Group, working on Sahiwal Coal Power Plant who congratulated him for completion of 1320 megawatt power plant before time.

The delegation also included the Chinese team members working on the power Project.

Shahbaz Sharif also felicitated the Chinese delegation on completion of the project ahead of the time frame.

Wang Wenzong said that Sahiwal Project has been completed on fast-track basis under the continuous supervision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and termed it as a practical proof of Shahbaz Speed.

He appreciated the fact that Chief Minister has provided governmental support for completion of the project at every level, and due to this, the 660 MW second Unit of the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant will also start generating power shortly.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Sahiwal Coal Power Project is a milestone initiative in Pak-China relations.

He said, “Never ever a project of such a production-capacity has been completed in such a short period of time in whole of the world. The Sahiwal project has not only broken the world record but also that of China.”

The chief minister said,”The dream of Pakistani nation has been materialized due to the electricity generation from this coal power project and nation will hear many more such good news.”

He said that the world is astonished at the transparent and speedy completion of the project in Pakistan, as electricity generation from Sahiwal Project, in a short period of 22 months, is a historic achievement.