PM in Switzerland to attend WEF meeting

Davos

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived here to attend World Economic Forum’s annual ( WEF)meeting beginning in Davos from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Meeting at Davos, Switzerland, on the invitation of WEF’s Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab.

Apart from representing Pakistan at the annual meeting of WEF, the Prime Minister will be extensively utilizing the visit to further Pakistan’s economic and business interests by inviting leading firms to invest in Pakistan. The PM will be presenting Pakistan’s case of economic success and the ideal business and investment opportunities for FDI. The Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders during the visit.

The Prime Minister will meet President of the Swiss Confederation at Casa Brusio Davos on Wednesday, 18 January 2017. The Prime Misniter will also meet corporate leaders including Group CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Global Chairman/CEO Procter & Gamble, Group CEO of Vimpel.Com, Netherlands and Vice Chairman, Lazard.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be meeting Prof. Klaus Schwab, Chairman, WEF and is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and Prime Minister of Sweden on the sidelines of WEF at Davos on January 18, 2017.

The Prime Minister will lead Pakistani side in the bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Norway and Queen Maxima of Netherlands. Among others, the PM will also meet the new Secretary General United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President, H.E. Ms. Doris Leuthard, at Davos.

The Prime Minister will be addressing a large group of about 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”.

In addition, he will have round table meeting in which the Prime Minister will share the extremely positive economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities available for foreign investors.

The Prime Minister would be effectively ustilising this opportunity to discuss wide ranging economic issues as over 3200 heads of states/government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders are participating in the meeting. The visit would help a great deal in projecting Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade.

The WEF annual meeting will provide an ideal opportunity for presenting Pakistan’s case of macroeconomic stability and ideal business opportunities, which is also acknowledged by leading financial institutions of the world.—INP