PM, Imran condole with Mubin’s family

Shahbaz enquires after health of injured

Salim Ahmed

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited residence of Shaheed D.I.G. Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubin who was martyred in Monday’s blast.

He sympathized with the bereaved family and offered “fateha” for the departed soul.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Prime Minister’s Advisor for National Security, Nasser Janjua accompanied him.

Later, PTI chairman Imran Khan accompanied by Jehangir Khan Tareen and Mian Alsam Iqbal and expressed sympathies with bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here today visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and inquired after the health of the civilians and police officials injured in the Lahore suicide attack.

He visited various wards and went to the bed of the every injured person. He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons. He sympathized with the injured persons and assured them that the best medical aid will be provided to them.

Talking to the injured police officials, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation is fighting against the terrorists and this struggle will continue till the complete elimination of terrorists. He said the moral of the brave police officials is high and he is assured that the menace of terrorism will be uprooted from the country soon.

He said terrorists and their facilitators will face exemplary punishment. H said coward but callous enemy has carried out ruthless attack and the nation will take revenge. He said such coward attacks cannot shatter the resolve of the nation to uproot terrorism and sacrifices of martyrs will not go waste. The chief minister praised doctors, surgeons, nurses and paramedical staff and said he is thankful to them for taking care of the injured persons.