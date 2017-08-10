PM hopes better verdict from SC over review plea

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif had the full right to defend himself before the full bench of the Supreme Court in the review petition, seeking reversal of an earlier disqualification order by a five judge-bench.

He said though the government had fully implemented the apex court’s verdict but the people from different sections of the society had not accepted it. Even various political parties and people with unbiased approach had also raised their concerns, he said.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the prime minister said the Supreme Court had the responsibility to decide the review petition as among other pending cases, it had treated that case as a special one.

The Supreme Court itself became a prosecutor in the case, he said in reply to a query and said that the PML-N government had completely implemented it. The prime minister, to another question about resident visa issue, said Nawaz Sharif had acquired the visa when he was not a prime minister of the country and was in exile.