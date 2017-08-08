PM of hearts of people going home through GT Road: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to a Private TV Channel here today said that the Prime Minister of the hearts of the people was going home through GT Road on the demand of the workers and members of the parliament and it was absolutely wrong to say that it was a ploy to put pressure on the state institutions. She said that how could a man who had struggled for the restoration and independence of the institutions even think of adopting such tactics? As against this, she said, Imran Khan had attacked the parliament, PTV and the Prime Minister House. Refuting reports by some TV channel that Nawaz Sharif had a change of plan and was now going to Lahore through Motor Way, she remarked that the media should report in a responsible manner.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had always respected and upheld the law and constitution and therefore had presented himself and three generations of his family for accountability notwithstanding the fact that he could have claimed immunity available to him under the constitution. Had he intended to pressurize the state institutions he would not have presented himself and his family for accountability, she added.

The MOS said that even the reservations about JIT were presented before the SC in a legal and constitutional manner. Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif was thrice elected Prime Minister by the people of Pakistan and his style of politics was unlike Imran Khan who was doing politics on everything.

Marriyum said that not a single case of corruption had been unearthed against Nawaz Sharif. She said that when after 2013 elections Muslim League formed government, the country was confronted with myriad of challenges and the biggest challenge was the burgeoning terrorism. The people had to endure 18-19 hours load shedding and Pakistan was on the verge of becoming bankrupt. The minister regretted the fact that during the last few days people were doing politics on an issue related to a women which was unacceptable as it indicated the moral degradation of the society.—APP