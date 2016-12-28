PM for making educational institutions fully vibrant to control extremism

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the menace of extremism and terrorism could be controlled by making educational and literary institutions fully active and vibrant.

This was stated by the prime minister while talking to his Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqi, who called on him here at the PM House. The prime minister said poets, writers and intellectuals were a great asset of nation and a comprehensive planing must be made for their welfare.

He said those communities, which remained aloof from books, knowledge and literature became weak, adding the intellectuals figures of the society would have to play a main role by creating unity and solidarity in the people and creating love in hearts of young generations for their motherland.