PM felicitates new Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. In his felicitation message, the Prime Minister expressed great confidence that under the most dynamic and visionary leadership of the Crown Prince, brotherly country will attain even greater glory and the brotherly Saudi people will prosper even more. The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound together by a common faith, shared values, and joint aspirations for the future of the Ummah.