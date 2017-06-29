PM extends sympathies on landslides in China

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has extended deepest sympathies to Government & People of China on devastating landslides In a message to Chinese Premier Mr. Li Keqiang on devastating landslides in China the Prime Minister: “I have learnt with great distress and sorrow the news of the devastation caused by the recent landslides in China”.

Nawaz Sharif on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf extended deepest sympathies to the victims and their families.

He said the Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with their Chinese brothers in this difficult time as they face the devastation caused by the landslides with strength and grace.—INP