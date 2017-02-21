PM due in Turkey today to attend strategic coop meeting

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be visiting Turkey from 22-24 February 2017 for the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, consisting of Ministers and senior officials. He would have wide-ranging consultations with the Turkish leadership on bilateral, regional and international issues. Together with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the Prime Minister would co-chair the 5th HLSCC meeting, to be held in Ankara on 23 February 2017.

The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council (HLSCC) was established in 2009, as a framework for consultations at the highest political level between the two sides.The mechanism provides strategic focus and direction to the bilateral relationship and helps chart a vision for the future. The six Joint Working Groups (JWG), operating under the umbrella of the HLSCC, focus on a broad range of areas, namely – Trade; Energy; Banking & Finance; Communications & Railways; Education; and Culture & Tourism.

So far, four Sessions of the HLSCC have been held – December 2010; May 2012; September 2013; and February 2015. The last session was held in Islamabad on 17 February 2015. More than 50 Agreements/MoUs have been concluded between the two sides within the HLSCC framework.

At the conclusion of the 5th Session, a Joint Declaration will be issued. A number of Agreements/MoUs are also expected to be signed on the occasion.—INP