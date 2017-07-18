PM should be disqualified under Articles 62, 63: Siraj

Entire nation, political parties will not tolerate any step against Supreme Court: Shujaat

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that corruption will be buried in the Supreme Court and the final victory in the struggle against the menace would be for the masses. He was talking to the media outside the Supreme Court which resumed hearing of the Panama leaks case on Monday. Sirajul Haq said that the JIT report had vindicated the decision of the two Supreme Court judges and the case was going ahead in the right direction.

He said even a lay man could see that the legal team of the government was trying to make the whole case a political issue instead of arguing on legal grounds in order to make the ruling family a political martyr. He said that earlier, the government party had distributed sweets on the formation of the JIT without going through the judgment as it believed that the 18 and 20 grade government officers won’t dare to report against the Prime Minister. He said that the rulers were using the constitution and the law as toothpicks.

Sirajul Haq said the JI had been stressing that the Prime Minister had told a lie at the floor of the National Assembly and also before the court and should be disqualified under articles 62 and 63. The JIT report, he said, had revealed the properties of the ruling family but their sources of earning were not disclosed. He said the head of the entire nation was down with shame to learn that the Prime Minister had been receiving salary as Director of a Dubai company for years and this income was not disclosed in the assets. He said one could understand that some Arab Sheikhs had been using most derogatory language for this country.

The JI chief further said that the Panama leaks had listed around six hundred persons and all of then must be brought to accountability. He said if a few dozen people were sent to jail for corruption, it would be a historic moment and the course of the history would be changed. He said that there should be screening of the politicians in the light of the articles 62 and 63 so that no corrupt element could get into the parliament. The JI chief said that threats were still being issued to the judiciary but declared that the entire nation was with the Supreme Court and no one could attack the Supreme Court as in the past. He paid complements to the JIT members for completing their assignment without any fear.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the entire nation and political parties will not tolerate any step against Supreme Court or its insult and humiliation. He said this while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday. He said he has come today for the first time in Panama case hearing in support of the Supreme Court, verdict of the learned court will be such which will give new path to Pakistan. He said those who are targeting JIT of criticism should remember that the Supreme Court had received list of 600 persons for the constitution of JIT out of only six capable persons were selected and this can be judged from this as how much sincere these 6 persons are.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that this matter has come from Almighty Allah, now whatever verdict the Supreme Court will give in this historical case of fate of Pakistan will be acceptable because the learned judges had stated they will deliver historical judgment, verdict of Panama case will now not remain limited to the Supreme Court but it will go higher. Ch Shujaat Hussain further said the work which the parliament was to do but did not do is now being done by Supreme Court. In reply to a question, he said we will tale every patriot along and the prime minister should have tendered his resignation by now.—INP