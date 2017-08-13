PM dismisses EOBI Chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the dismissal of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution Chairman Zafar Gondal on charges of corruption and misconduct.

Prime Minister House confirmed the news on Saturday, saying that the charges of corruption and misconduct were proved during “multiple inquiries into his [Gondal’s] conduct by competent officers.” The prime minister’s spokesperson said that Prime Minister Abbasi reviewed the inquiry reports and ordered the sacking. Gondal had served as a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service.