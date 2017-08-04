PM directs ministers to complete all ongoing projects on top-priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday directed all Federal Ministers and Ministers of State to work diligently and complete all ongoing projects on top-priority with utmost transparency and quality of works.

According to a PM House statement, the Prime Minister has further issued directions to Federal Ministers regarding functioning of their respective ministries.

The Prime Minister has directed that Federal Ministers may not seek permission for travel abroad only if the visit is required in line of performance of duties related to their respective Ministries / Divisions.

The directions further states that the Ministers may only inform the Prime Minister Office about the dates on which official travel is required.

The Prime Minister has directed that Ministers shall have full authority for allowing Ministers of State and all officers working in their respective Ministries / Divisions /Attached Departments / Autonomous Bodies under their control however as a matter of policy Federal Minister and Federal Secretary shall not travel at the same time unless absolutely necessary, in which case Prime Minister shall be informed before travel.

Originally Published by NNI