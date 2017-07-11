PM directs legal team to prepare reply to JIT report

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed the legal and constitutional experts to prepare a reply to the JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court. The prime minister directed this while chairing a party’s special consultative session held following submission of JIT report to the Supreme Court. The meeting decided to reject the JIT report, sources said.

The participants of the meeting advised the prime minister not to tender resignation from his office. The premier should wait for the apex court’s decision on the JT report, they added.

The JIT report carries several flaws, the meeting said. During the meeting, legal experts briefed the prime minister on the Supreme Court hearing, in which the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its final probe report into the Sharif family’s money trail. Federal ministers, advisers and senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz attended the meeting.