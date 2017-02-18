PM directs forces to eliminate terrorists ‘wherever they are’

Our Correspondent

Sewan

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday declared an ‘all out war’ on Pakistan’s ‘enemies’ – whether it be inside the country or ‘coming from outside’ of it – with the full force of the state.

The Premier chaired separate meetings in Islamabad, Sehwan and Nawabshah where security measures after deadly blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine were reviewed.

The meetings were attended by the security brass led by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, military and civilian spymasters and members of the premier’s cabinet, including Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Governor Sindh Zubair Ahmed, and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

After being advised by the security brass to ‘show no mercy’ to anti-state elements and their supporters and facilitators, Premier Nawaz approved the launch of full-scale targeted operations across the country to hunt down terrorists.

The Prime Minister designated Nasser Khan Janjua as the focal person between the government and security agencies regarding the full-scale counter-terrorism drive.

“This war will end, and it will conclude with the victory of our people, including our positive values that bind us,” Premier Nawaz said in a statement. “For the past many years, we have been fighting enemies both within and from abroad. We have faced dark days in our history. However, we have always come through with a resilience that has been an inspiration for the world.”

“It is time for us to unite and fight against the radicals …(whether) they be inside or coming from the outside. I direct and authorise my armed forces and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy wherever it is with the full force of the state,” he added while chairing the top-level meeting in Sehwan.

According to the statement, the Sindh chief secretary briefed the prime minister on the grisly suicide attack in Sehwan, which has so far claimed 88 lives. The premier specifically directed the Sindh government to ensure foolproof security at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. “The Sindh chief minister assured the prime minister that each possible measure will be taken to improve the security of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine and other shrines in the province.”

Requesting anonymity, a government official privy to the matter said the terrorists taken out in targeted operations across the country also included those who escaped during the infamous jailbreaks in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan few years back. “If you put these people in jails, they run way. If you produce them before courts no one is going to testify against them out of fear. You only have the option to get rid of them.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said Punjab government was acting in compliance with the instructions of federal government to step up drive against terrorists.

He said Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department, Rangers, security agencies and local police conducted multiple raids in Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Gujranwala, Multan, Southern Punjab and related belts to take out several suspects.