PM directs accurate figures over estimated power supply, demand

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday directed for calculation of accurate figures for estimated power demand and expected supply from existing as well as under implementation plants over the next 12 to 36 months.

He was chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee on energy to follow up on urgent measures being carried out to reduce load shedding.

The prime minister also directed for reverification of the amounts of circular debt from third party auditors so as to ascertain claims attributed to fuel payments, line losses and other factors, PM’s office media wing press release said.

He emphasized on inclusion of provincial representatives in decision making on important issues related to the power sector.

Secretary Water and Power briefed the meeting that detailed working had been undertaken on utilization of all installed capacity.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and other senior officials.—APP