PM cuts short visit to UK

Observer Report

London

The Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday cut short his visit to Britain to return home Sunday. The PM expressed remorse over the loss of precious lives after an oil tanker caught fire and subsequently exploded in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East town on Sunday morning to claim 150 lives.

While talking to members of the press after offering Eid prayers in a mosque in central London, the premier said the National Action Plan had significantly reduced the incidents of terrorism in the country.

“[Peace and stability] conditions in Pakistan are steadily improving,” the PM said.

The prime minister said the law and order had improved a lot during the last four years with successful steps to eliminate terrorism. Referring to recent terror attacks in the country, the prime minister said the terrorism incidents had been reduced to a great extent. The terrorism had been annihilated though isolated incidents took place which would end soon, he added.

The prime minister also expressed his grief over the loss of human lives in Ahmadpur Sharqia, Bhawalpur oil spill tragic incident. He said that he had talked to Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif over phone and directed for immediate relief to the injured and victims’ families. He added that he met with Afghan President

Ashraf Ghani and both leaders mutually agreed on a few matters. “We are working to make our relations with Afghanistan better,” the prime minister said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was warmly received by Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas and other senior officials during his visit to Pakistan High Commission.