PM creates history by appearing before JIT: Maryam

Islamabad

As Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif left his residence to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) in the wake of the allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter to declare the day of his appearance before the JIT as historical.

In an initial tweet, she announced, “Prime Minister Leaves PM House for Judicial Academy. His comrades see him off”. Prime Minister leaves PM House for Judicial Academy. His comrades see him off. In another tweet she said, “The day that creates history & sets a much required & welcome precedent for others to emulate.” Before leaving for the Federal Judicial Academy, the prime minister held important discussions with party senior leaders with regard to his appearance before the JIT.

The leaders who called on the PM included Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, minister of defense Khawaja Asif, finance minister Ishaq Dar, interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, and former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed.—INP