Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday visited the residence of Mushahid Hussain Sayed and offered condolences over the death of his father.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul by offering fateha, PM office media wing said in a press release. Lauding efforts of late Amjad Hussain Sayed during the Independence Movement, the prime minister said his services for the motherland would be always remembered.—APP