PM condoles Ayatollah Rafsanjani’s death

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over demise of former President of Iran, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani who breathed his last, on Sunday in Tehran.

While condoling the demise of Rafsanjani, the Prime Minister stated that Rafsanjani was an influential figure not only in Iran but also a symbol of reconciliatory peace efforts at the international level.

The Prime Minister stated ‘as a rational pragmatist’ Rafsanjani’s reform agenda for his country also provided much needed guidance for the unity of the Muslim world.

Nawaz Sharif has prayed for the departed soul and conveyed condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan to the brotherly people of Iran.

Iran and Pakistan enjoyed very good relations during presidency of Ayatollah Rafsanjani. .—INP