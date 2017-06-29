PM condoles with Ahmad Saeed

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of senior PML-N leader and former PIA chairman Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed here on Wednesday and expressed grief over the death of his mother.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he expressed condolences with Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed, former federal minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar and Chaudhry Ahmad Javed, and offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The prime minister prayed to the Almighty to shower His blessings on the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience, fortitude and equanimity.—APP

Related