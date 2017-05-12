PM, COAS take notice of threats to PEMRA employees

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday took notice of threats to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) employees.

Pemra Chairman Alam shared this information during the Regional General Managers (RGM) conference held at the authority’s headquarters on Thursday.

He said that the offices have further conveyed that strict action will be taken against those who are creating hurdles in establishing the writ of PEMRA.

This is a welcome step and investigations are already underway, the Pemra Chairman told the meeting.

Chairman Absar Alam of the media watchdog the other day had urged the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and army chief to take notice of the threats being hurled to him and the employees of PEMRA.

He sought the help of all state institutions for smooth functioning of Pemra as per its rules and regulations.

During the conference, Alam played a recording of what appeared to be a threatening phone call. Pemra has been active in 2017, taking notice of and ordering action against different violations of electronic media rules by TV channels.

In its new directives PEMRA also directed electronic media channels to refrain from broadcasting any material which may be insulting to any specific religion, community or sect and may give rise to sectarianism. “The channels should take into account all segments of the society while creating content for the shows.”