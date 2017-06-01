PM, COAS condemn terrorist attack

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Some of the Pakistani diplomats and staff sustained minor injuries in the Kabul attack and their residences were also damaged, says a press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Office also condemned the attack which caused a large number of deaths and destruction.

“Pakistan being a victim of terrorism understands the pain and agony that such incidents inflict upon the people and society. The people and Government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families,” the statement said.

“While reiterating condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, we pray for early recovery of the injured. We firmly stand with our Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish,” it added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also condemned the terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Afghan government and people.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned the incident and expressed grief on the loss of precious lives and damage to various embassies’ infrastructure, including Pakistan’s. We stand with our Afghan brothers and its security forces in the fight against terrorism and militancy, he said.