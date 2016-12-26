PM celebrates 67th birthday

Modi greets

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrated his 67th birthday with his family on Sunday.

“My grandmother celebrated my father’s 67th b’day amidst prayers & blessings,” the PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz wrote on Twitter.

“My father is true to all his relations,” she said.

The prime minister also visited the graves of his father and younger brother and paid respects.

“My father also visited his late father’s grave & paid respects. The other is resting place of his younger brother,” Maryam wrote.

Nawaz Sharif spread flowers on the graves of his father and brother along with reciting Surah Fatiha. She expressed happiness as her grandmother also took part along with her mother Kalsoom Nawaz in celebrating the 67th birthday of her father Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to Nawaz Sharif.

“Honourable Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sahib, happy birthday! Best wishes to you and the brotherly people of Pakistan,” Karzai said.

Meanwhile, despite New Delhi’s fraught relations with Islamabad, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his 67th birthday.

“Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.Last year on this day, Modi had made a huge gesture by traveling to Lahore on an unscheduled visit to wish Nawaz Sharif personally and attend the marriage ceremony of his relative.

Modi and Sharif have had a stop-start diplomatic relationship since the Indian premier’s surprise invitation to Sharif to his inauguration in May 2014.

However, initial optimism about a revival of ties was short-lived as the two countries traded heavy fire across their disputed border in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir which claimed dozens of lives on both sides.