PM calls for joint efforts against terrorism

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve, and called for joint anti-terror fight.

Officials in Turkey said a lone gunman sprayed bullets at the people celebrating new year at Istanbul’s famous Reina nightclub late Saturday after killing a police officer. They said at least 39 people are confirmed dead, including both Turkish and foreign nationals. Scores were injured, with several in critical condition.

“Pakistani people share the grief of Turkish people and stand by them, in this most painful time,” Nawaz Sharif said in a statement.

“Terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace,” the Pakistani Prime Minister said.

He said that Pakistan itself has suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.

The Foreign Ministry in a separate statement said Pakistan is “deeply anguished as terror and tragedy” have struck brotherly Turkey again.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack that took place at a night club in Ortakoy area of Besiktas district in Istanbul,” the statement said.

“We reaffirm our strong and unwavering solidarity with the Government and people of Turkey in its resolute fight against terrorism and reiterate our belief that such heinous acts aimed at undermining Turkey’s peace, stability, progress and internal harmony would never succeed,” it further said.

The statement said the Government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt grief and sorrow at this despicable act of terrorism against defenseless people gathered for New Year and extend their profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and to the leadership.—NNI