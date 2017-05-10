PM to attend US-Arab, Islamic Summit in Riyadh

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be attending a US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

According to a statement, Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Minister for Information and Culture of Saudi Arabia called on the Prime Minister at PM House on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is hosting a US-Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh. Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad, the special envoy of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the Summit.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques.—NNI