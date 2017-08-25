PM assures Senate to find out why PTV not covered live debate on US policy

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday assured the Senate to find out as why the Pakistan Television did not cover live the important debate by the house on US President Donald Trump’s recently announced South Asia strategy. Expressing regrets in response to the concerns showed by Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani that the PTV did not give live coverage to the important debate participated by around 35 senators, he said the PTV was directed to cover the debate.He would look into as to why the directive was not complied with, he added. During the proceedings, the Senate chairman suggested that the session should be extended as the house’s foreign affairs committee was in the process of formulating its recommendations on the issue.—APP

