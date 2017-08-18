PM assures govt’s fullest support to exporters in boosting exports

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday assured the exporters of fullest support from the government in boosting the exports. The Prime Minister reiterated that government was committed to facilitate the business community for which all the proposals and suggestions would be appreciated.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation comprising of leading exporters of the country, which called on him at the PM’s Chamber in the National Assembly.

Minister for Commerce Prevaiz Malik, Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the PM on Economic Affairs were also present during the meeting.

The exporters presented various proposals for boosting country’s exports and suggested measures aimed at facilitation of the business community and creating congenial environment for further promotion of business and trade activities in the country.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the economic policies and reforms initiated by the PML-N government since 2013 had resulted in economic turnaround and macro economic stability duly acknowledged by International Financial Institutions as well as Rating Agencies.

The policies and reform agenda will continue in order to consolidate the gains on economic front, reaffirmed the Prime Minister.—APP