PM assures establishment of LPG Air Mix plant in Gilgit

Islamabad

Prime Minister ShahidKhaqanAbbasi on Monday assured the establishment of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) Air Mix plant in Gilgit. “The LPG Air Mix plant would benefit around ten thousand consumers and would significantly reduce usage of forest wood,” he said while talking to Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman at PM Office, Islamabad.

The Chief Minister congratulated ShahidKhaqanAbbasi on being elected as Prime Minister and extended invitation to him for visiting GilgitBaltistan, which the Prime Minister accepted.

The CM apprised the Prime Minister on the status of various ongoing development projects related to Gilgit- Baltistan.

Prime Minister ShahidKhaqanAbbasi said, “The government is determined for socioeconomic uplift of GilgitBaltistan and will continue to extend it’s all out support in this regard.”—TNS